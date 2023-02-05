Rickey Smiley has his son’s “standing ovation” service in remembrance of his passing..

Comedian Rickey Smiley loss his son Brandon Smiley Sunday morning and Smiley took to Facebook and Instagram to share the unfortunate news. No statement has been released did not clarify how his son passed away.

I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning. I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm.

Advertisement

The ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ star said that while his mother is shaken over Brandon’s death—having texted him just hours before he died—the tragedy hit his youngest son Malik the hardest.

“He got his own issues,” Rickey explained of the 21-year-old. “He’s fighting to stay alive because he’s dealing with a lot, dealing with depression and anxiety.”

His son, Brandon Smiley worked as a comedian and actor, according to the The Rickey Smiley Show’s website and Rickey would often post clips of his son standup acts online.

In the days following the news of his son’s passing, Rickey has taken to social media to ask for prayers for himself, his son’s mother, his son’s daughter and his entire family.

Let’s continue to keep their family in our prayers.