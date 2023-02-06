Antonio Brown admits to having CTE. He has also named a culprit who gave it to him and shockingly he didn’t name former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Instead, he named former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison.

“I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE,” Brown said. “James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL, and he hit me one time. And, ever since he hit me, I’ve been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE.”

Former #Steelers WR Antonio Brown claims LB James Harrison gave him CTE after hitting him with his helmet. (@BlitzGuyOG)



"Ever since he hit me I've been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE." pic.twitter.com/vy8PR9YNuI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 4, 2023

Harrison’s response:

Me realizing why I had 150 text messages this morning. 🤯😂 pic.twitter.com/KmfYilqpbG — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) February 4, 2023

Last month, Antonio Brown trended on Twitter after fans of the former NFL wide receiver clicked on his Snapchat story. What did they find? A picture of AB receiving oral sex from the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss.

Kyriss released a statement on the post, revealing that she reported the post, signaling she was not in agreement with the picture release.

“I have reported his page and all pictures,” Chelsie said to TMZ. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well.”