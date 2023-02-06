A woman on Etsy created Beyoncé’s “disco ball cowboy hat” which she wore in the photo for the announcement of her Renaissance World Tour. Abby Misbin, a designer, reportedly had to extend her processing time due to a flood of orders from BEYHive members. Beyoncé’s stylist reportedly messaged Abby on her Trending by Abby Etsy page in June to ask about ordering a hat for the pop star.

According to Abby, the stylist (B. Åkerlund) needed the hat finished in five days. Abby got to work encasing a cowboy hat in 10,000–15,000 mirrored tiles. She ended up charging Beyoncé $215 for the hat.

“I’m so happy so many of you want a hat and am making them as fast as I can!,” Abby wrote on Instagram. “I’ll be updating my Etsy inventory sometime in the next few days, (favorite the listing to get notified!) as well as changing the production time (2-3 months) to keep up with demand! Each hat takes a long time to perfect and I’d never want to compromise the quality! All customers deserve Beyoncè quality!”

With Bey’s world tour coming this Summer, Abby will definitely be making lots of disco ball hats.

