Beyoncé Wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album Becoming Most Awarded Artist in History

Beyoncé Wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album Becoming Most Awarded Artist in History

Beyoncé is now the sole holder of the record for most GRAMMY wins of all time. During the 65th annual telecast, Beyoncé secured the spot by winning the category for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance.

Beyoncé was the first Black woman to win in the category. During her acceptance speech, she thanked her God, mother and father, her late Uncle Johnny, her husband JAY-Z, her three children at home, and the Queer community who originally crafted the sound of her album.

Beyoncé now has 32 GRAMMY wins.

Advertisement