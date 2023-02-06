The 2023 Grammy awards took place last night and were full of surprises, as usual. After losing the Grammy for Best R&B album to Robert Glasper, Chris Brown seemed especially surprised and made his frustrations known.

Chris Brown’s 2022 album Breezy was nominated for Best R&B album along with Mary J. Blige, PJ Morton, Lucky Daye, and Robert Glasper. Glasper would go on to win the untelevised award, and Chris Brown would take to his Instagram stories to show his fans his disappointment for losing.

Brown first shared a screenshot of Robert Glasper after looking him up on Google. He wrote in the story, “YALL PLAYING (laughing emojis) WHO DA FUCK IS THIS.” In the following story, he wrote, “IMA KEEP KICKING YALL ASS! RESPECTFULLY.” In this third story, he once again asked who the multi-instrumentalist was. “WHO THE F*CK IS ROBERT GLASPER,” Breezy wrote. He finished his rant by jokingly saying that he needed to get his skills up by learning how to play the harmonica, “I gotta get my skills up… ima start playing the harmonica.”

Chris Brown not knowing who Robert Glasper is isn't the flex he thinks it is. pic.twitter.com/FVgBQfltZN — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) February 5, 2023

Brown has since deleted the posts after he received backlash on social media for not knowing who Glasper was.

Despite Chris Brown not winning the Grammy for Best R&B album, his 10th studio album debuted at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 200 and secured him a win for Best R&B/Soul Male artist at the 2022 Soul Train Awards. He also won the Favorite Male R&B Artist category at the AMA’s, which was met with a less-than-enthusiastic response from some audience members.