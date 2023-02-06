Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are being sued for $750,000 over attacking a security guard. The guard was a member of Minaj’s team.

According to The Blast, the guard is German man Thomas Weidenmuller. He is suing for battery and infliction of emotional distress.

Weidenmuller was the head of security for Minaj for a 2019 trip to Germany. A fan hopped on stage and made it past security, upsetting Minaj.

Court documents state the “concert-goer breached a security barricade dividing the audience from the stage and was able to get on stage while Minaj was performing. In obtaining access to the stage, the concert-goer bypassed a female security guard stationed at the stairs leading to the stage.”

Minaj wasn’t hurt as the fan just danced on stage. After the show, Minaj, Petty, and additional members of her entourage confronted security calling the female guard that was bypassed a “bitch” who broke to tears and apologized.

From there, Minaj pulled out her phone and demanded the guard “tell Minaj’s fans, via the recording, that she failed to do her job and put Minaj in danger.” Minaj would then throw her shoes at the guard.

Weidenmuller stated in a later incident; Petty punched him in the face leading to ten days in the hospital. A police investigation was launched after.