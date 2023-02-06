Photo Recap: Lil Baby, Kelly Rowland, Daniel Kaluuya, DJ Khaled & More Celebrate Grammy Weekend at the Roc Nation Brunch with D’USSÉ

A star-studded lineup of special guests joined D’USSÉ Cognac for the annual Roc Nation Brunch event in Los Angeles yesterday, which included music from Roc Nation DJ Harley Viera-Newton.

Attendees at the GRAMMYs hottest celebration included Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, Tyler The Creator, 2 Chainz, Miguel, G Herbo, Daniel Kaluuya, Pusha T, Offset, Tems, Shenseea, Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Wahlberg, Chloe and Halle Bailey, DJ Mustard, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, E-40, Janelle Monae, Moneybagg Yo, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Christian Combs, JID, Giveon, June Ambrose, Elliot Wilson, Ari Lennox, Elijah Kelley, Evan Ross, Jacquees, Ella Mai, Vic Mensa, Victor Cruz, Joey Bada$$, Normani, Jameela Jamil, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jozzy, Anitta, Babyface, Maeta, Ambre, DIXSON, Kalan.FrFr, HDBeenDope, Huey V, and more.

Available to the stars were D’USSE custom cocktails to toast to their celebrations and wins.

You can see the images below.