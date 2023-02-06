During the In Memoriam section of the GRAMMYs, Quavo performed a tribute to Takeoff, his recently released single “WITHOUT YOU.” The moment ended with Quavo and the supporting group Maverick City Music standing with Takeoff’s chain.

In a report from TMZ, moments before the performance started, Quavo was involved in a fight with Offset backstage. The physical encounter led to Quavo and Offset being pulled apart. It started because The GRAMMYs wanted Offset to be a part of the tribute and Quavo refused to let it happen.

According to TMZ, Offset didn’t start the fight. Also noting Quavo and Takeoff were close before his untimely death, notably releasing an album together, while Offset was outside of the group dynamic due to personal reasons.

We hope that the duo is soon able to put their issues behind them and come together.

A video of Quavo’s tribute is below.