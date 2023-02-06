As the world recovers from Beyonce’s announcement, Rihanna is rumored to announce her own tour following the conclusion of her Super Bowl performance.

According to The Sun, Rihanna will announce a full return to music, including new songs and a North American Tour. The tour is believed to be a set up of mini residencies across America as opposed to visiting multiple cities.

The run across America is believed to be simple and quick as she will go right back to the development of her Fenty line of beauty and lingerie.

Last week, in a PEOPLE exclusive, Rihanna is stated to be “focused” and “rehearsing” for the halftime show.

“She is ready for the Super Bowl,” says the source. “She is rehearsing right now. She’s very excited, ready and focused.

“She can’t wait to kill it.”

Last week, Apple Music provided Rihanna fans with new and exclusive opportunities to appreciate and celebrate her musical talent.

Rihanna teased fans with a first-look clip earlier this month. As the big performance approaches, fans can enjoy Rihanna’s music with the deeply enriched multidimensional sound of Apple Music. Starting today, customers can listen to the megastar’s tracks in Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio, displaying her heart-pumping anthems from her career fusing pop, rap, R&B, and EDM sounds under her ever-expanding tent.

“Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We are excited to celebrate Rihanna, and give her fans a new way to experience her music with Spatial Audio, as well as exclusive content from Apple Music.”

Apple Music Radio’s Nadeska Alexis will interview Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference on February 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. MST. Viewers may check in live or on demand via Apple Music, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, as well as the NFL Network.

You can hear the playlist below and learn more about Rihanna’s Road to Halftime here.