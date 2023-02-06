Multi-Grammy-winning pianist and producer Robert Glapser has received his 5th Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for Black Radio III. Glasper’s contribution to music and culture spans over two decades with Grammy nominations and wins for a multitude of his projects including the history changing 2013 win for Best R&B Album for Black Radio, 2015 win for Best Traditional R&B Performance for Jesus Children, 2017 win for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media for Miles Ahead, and 2021 taking home a win for his hit-single “Better Than I Imagined” in the Best R&B Song category. Glasper has formed an exceptional legacy that permeates throughout contemporary art and advocacy.

Black Radio III features both new and old Black Radio family such as H.E.R, Ty Dolla $ign, Common, Yebba, Meshell Ndgeocello, Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid, Big K.R.I.T. , and more. Glasper’s body of work is a masterclass in hip-hop, R&B and jazz fusion that sonically has influenced the next decade to come. This further proves Glasper to be one of the most respected collaborators of his generation, now with 12 nominations in total and 5 wins.

The Grammy Award winning Black Radio III celebrates Black joy, love and resilience and features the Grammy-winning single “Better Than I Imagined” with H.E.R and Meshell Ndgeocello. Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid and Big K.R.I.T. unify in “Black Superhero,” a track that lifts up real-life Black heroes, while Lalah Hathaway and Common put a fresh spin on “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” a nod to the Tears For Fears classic. Glasper also creates space on this album for songs like Q-Tip and Esperanza Spalding’s versatile and driving “While We Speak” and “Over”, Yebba’s sweet-winded plea to a fleeting love. Black Radio III’s guests also include Jennifer Hudson, Ty Dolla $ign, Ant Clemons, India.Arie, Musiq Soulchild, PJ Morton and more. Since announcing the album in early 2022, Glasper has joined Trevor Noah for an interview and performance of “Heaven’s Here” with Ant Clemons on The Daily Show and was backed by The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a special MLK Day performance of “In Tune” and “Black Superhero” featuring Rapsody, DJ Jazzy Jeff, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Amir Sulaiman.

