The 65th Annual Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles and some notables were left off the invitation list. This year’s ceremony dedicated a tribute to Hip-Hop in honor of its 50th anniversary executive produced by Questlove. The list of veteran artists that hit the stage showed the stages of hip hop. De La Soul, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott and Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five and more. But one groundbreaking trio is speaking up about not being included or invited.

Ruthless Records’ first ladies—MC JB, Sassy C and Baby D—shared an Instagram post calling out The Recording Academy for not including them in any fashion. Back in 1989, J.J. Fad became the first female rap group to be nominated for a Grammy at a time when the rap categories were brand new.

Nominated for Best Rap Performance category for their smash hit “Supersonic,” J.J. Fad decided to go, even though their peers were boycotting the awards at the time. They lost the win to DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince for ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’.

The group shared on social media:

Advertisement

“So when the @recordingacademy Grammy’s first introduced the rap category in 1988, we were the first to be nominated in that category,” they wrote. “Now there’s a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop at the Grammy’s and we aren’t invited?? Make it make sense!!”

They told AllHipHop.com:

“We just want the same respect as all of our other Hip-Hop brothers and sisters that made a difference in Hip-Hop,” she contends. “We attended the Grammys when we were nominated along with Kool Moe Dee who should also be there representing Hip-Hop. We hate to sound whiny and we aren’t hating on anyone, we just want to be there with our Hip-Hop brothers and sisters and be honored for our contribution to Hip-Hop as well.”

CLICK HERE to see J.J. Fad’s post.

Do you think the group should have been invited?