Beyoncé is now the sole holder of the record for most GRAMMY wins of all time. During the 65th annual telecast, Beyoncé secured the spot by winning the category for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance.

Beyoncé was the first Black woman to win in the category. During her acceptance speech, she thanked her God, mother and father, her late Uncle Johnny, her husband JAY-Z, her three children at home, and the Queer community who originally crafted the sound of her album.

“Thank you so much,” she opened. “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.

“I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who’s not here. But he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents — my father, my mother, for loving me, and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching.

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you.”

Beyoncé now has 32 GRAMMY wins.