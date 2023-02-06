According to reports, Sonovah Hillman Jr., the daughter of late rap legend DMX, is slated to drop a four-part docu-series to bring awareness to drug addiction and the deadly substance fentanyl, which has caused countless overdose deaths in the U.S. over the past decade.

The video used to promote Hillman’s series on GoFundMe was rooted in a 10-week D.A.R.E. program. She discussed the people in her family she lost due to addiction, saying, “I lost my aunt and uncle to a fentanyl overdose and my dad to drug addiction. Fentanyl is affecting every gender, race, class, and age group.”

In another part of the video, the 10-year-old Hillman explained why she chose to share her experiences with other children, saying, “I wanted to talk to other kids whose parents had died from an overdose or are still currently using,” said Hillman. She said, “I came up with the idea to do a four-part docuseries on fentanyl and drug addiction. I wanted to talk to people about their experience, trauma, feelings and come up with a solution to healing.”

