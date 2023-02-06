[WATCH] GRAMMYs Host an Icon-Filled Tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop

Questlove did that. The GRAMMYs hosted a special celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and tapped the legendary roots drummer as the producer.

Performers for the celebration of Hip-Hop include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De la Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Melle Mel, Furious 5, Ice T, Lil Baby, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Run DMC, Salt N Pepa, DJ Spinderella, Scarface, and Too Short.

LL COOL J introduced the section, performed, and dedicated himself to hip-hop. Black Thought gave the narration.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the GRAMMY stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

You can see the iconic performance below.