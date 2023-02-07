Beyoncé has slayed her golden tresses for decades and just like the rest of is, the queen has been rocking protective styles to protect her tresses. In the ’90s, it wasn’t uncommon to see her sporting micro and individual braided hairstyles. “The Brown Skin Girl” singer was om to lace fronts—just like the King of Pop Michael Jackason before they became mainstream. Her mother Tina Knowles has often posted on social media combing through her daughter’s tresses to show that the girl has some serious length.



Well this year Queen Bey let loose for the Roc Nation Grammys Brunch rocking her own hair. Beyoncé stepped out with soft, natural wavy curls against her Gareth Pugh custom lewk. Her resident hairstylist Neal Farinah took to social media to confirm that the loose, undone texture is her actual curl pattern. Farinah captioned the singular post as “Keeping it natural: RocNation Brunch Part.” And to that we say, “period.”



What do you think of Bey’s natural tresses?

