According to several confirmed reports, Boom Pacino, the director and star of the Brooklyn-based web series Respect Life, has died. Pacino was 35 years old.

His cause of death has not been confirmed.

Rest in power to Boom Pacino! A staple in the bed stuy community who should be addressed as a legend and nothing short of that. #RespectLife — The Agency (@vokarondon) February 7, 2023

Fans have flocked to the internet to pay their condolences. There has been concern among Respect Life fans for several years about Boom Pacino’s wellbeing. This was as new episodes of Respect Life stopped shortly after they became popular. Pacino returned with new episodes of Respect Life in November 2018. Since then, he has been largely AWOL online.

Respect Life is a gritty drama set in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant, in which P played lead character and also wrote and directed all of the material.

His mixtapes and albums have also made him well-known enough to perform with many great rappers, including Rakim and Gucci Mane.

Salute to this legend and condolences to his family.