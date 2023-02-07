Chris Brown shared his apology to Robert Glasper on Monday, Feb 6, following his loss to the multi-instrumentalist and Best R&B Album winner the night before. Brown DM’d Glasper on Instagram and shared the screenshot on his Instagram story.

“Congratulations my brother .. ” Chris’s message began. “I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys .. you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think your amazing … THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same categor… Two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS.. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G.”

Chris Brown to Robert Glasper: “I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the #Grammys” pic.twitter.com/9svcTwQwlG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

At the time, it did not seem as if Glasper had responded to Breezy. Chris Brown angered many people when he decided to take aim at Glasper after he beat out Breezy for Best R&B Album at this year’s Grammy’s. “YALL PLAYING… WHO DA FUCK IS THIS,” “WHO THE FUCK IS ROBERT GLASPER?” Chris Brown wrote on his Instagram story following his loss. Brown not knowing who Glasper has ruffled the feathers of people on social media who quickly let Brown know who Glasper is.

Twitter hates Chris Brown so much they pretending to know who Robert Glasper is by the masses son im crying 😂 https://t.co/rZsVNQrQ3j — Reginald 💥☄️ #ForeverTrill (@SheerOpulence2) February 6, 2023

Chris Brown has 20 nominations and 1 win. He taking out his frustrations on Robert Glasper but them 19 Ls are the real enemy — Felonious Munk (@Felonious_munk) February 5, 2023