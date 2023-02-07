Comedian Andrew Schulz Says That Lauren London and Jonah Hill Kiss in ‘You People’ Was Faked

Comedian Andrew Schulz recently revealed on his Brilliant Idiots podcast that the final kiss between Lauren London and Jonah Hill in You People was made using computer-generated imagery.

“There’s a hilarious thing, I don’t even know if I should share this shit, but the final scene, they don’t even kiss. It’s CGI. Swear to god, son,” Schulz said.

He continued, “I’m there, I’m watching the wedding, and I see them go in for the kiss, and their faces stop like this far. And I’m like, ‘I wonder how they’re going to play that in the movie. Oh, they’re probably just gonna cut right there.’ But the movie, you can see their faces come close, and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”

Since the conversation started about Lauren and Jonah not kissing despite being in a romcom, many have taken to the internet to share their thoughts.

LAUREN LONDON REALLY USED CGI TO KISS JONAH HILL?!?



GIRL IF YOH DONT GTF-#YouPeople pic.twitter.com/jv3Hbv4KA3 — Ekira (@EkiraErikaKeke) February 5, 2023

They CGI'd the kiss between Lauren London and Jonah Hill??? pic.twitter.com/2XhtWotEdG — Brandon (@AManLikeBrandon) February 4, 2023