Consequence on J. Cole: “When He Was Trying To Get On, It Wasn’t No ‘False Prophets’ Then”

Consequence on J. Cole: “When He Was Trying To Get On, It Wasn’t No ‘False Prophets’ Then”

Consequence has all the time to come to Kanye West’s defense. After speaking on Pusha T, Cons has turned his attention to J. Cole, recalling the 2016 track “False Prophets.”

In case you need a refresher on the content of “False Prophets,” Cole barred up Ye in a rather honest depiction of what the Chicago rapper has become.

Yeah, life is a balance

You lose your grip, you can slip into an abyss

No doubt, you see these niggas trippin’

Ego in charge of every move, he’s a star

And we can’t look away due to the days that he caught our hearts

He’s fallin’ apart, but we deny it

Justifying that half ass shit he dropped, we always buy it

When he tell us he a genius but it’s clearer lately

It’s been hard for him to look into the mirror lately

There was a time when this nigga was my hero, maybe

That’s the reason why his fall from grace is hard to take

‘Cause I believed him when he said his shit was purer and he

The type of nigga swear he real but all around him’s fake

The women, the dickriders, you know, the yes men

Nobody with the balls to say somethin’ to contest him

So he grows out of control

Into the person that he truly was all along, it’s startin’ to show

Damn, wonder what happened

Maybe it’s my fault for idolizin’ niggas

Based off the words they be rappin’

But come to find out, these niggas don’t even write they shit

Hear some new style bubblin’ up, then they bite this shit

Damn, that’s what I get for lyin’ to myself

Well, fuck it, what’s more important is he’s cryin’ out for help

While the world’s eggin’ him on, I’m beggin’ him to stop it

Playin’ his old shit, knowin’ he won’t top it

False prophets – J. Cole on “False Prophets”

Speaking on The Art of Dialogue, Consequence examined the moment.

Advertisement

“When he [J. Cole] was trying to get on, it wasn’t no ‘False Prophets’ then,” Consequence said. “It was how do I get to the profit margin?”

He added, “I could’ve signed J. Cole but we was transitioning from out of Sony. J. Cole used to go to St. John’s. Myself, B. Dot from Rap Radar, we all went to the same barber shop.”

In the aforementioned Pusha T statement, Consequence heard the It’s Almost Dry rapper’s reason for distancing himself from Kanye West, and he isn’t feeling it. In fact, he stated he is disgusted with King Push

Pusha T‘s time as the President and a member of G.O.O.D. Music is over. Speaking with XXL, King Push revealed that he decided to distance himself from Ye following his anti-semitic rants and remarks.

“If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”

Pusha T stated he hasn’t spoken to Ye recently, citing that their last conversation was when he was on tour.

“I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, ‘Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.'”

During a visit to The Art of Dialogue podcast, Consequence says you should never abandon family.

“Family is a word that gets thrown around a lot, loosely,” Consequence begins in a clip exclusively obtained by AllHipHop. “And I could actually say that Kanye is my family, right. We not blood relatives, but that’s my family. We’ve done more things and have had more interactions mutually than we have with our own family. When I see something like that, I’m conflicted. I’m disgusted because of a multitude of reasons. And they aren’t all directed at Pusha T.”

You can hear it all below and Push’s response to Consequence here.