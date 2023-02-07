Grandmaster Flash Says Drake Has the ‘Prince Formula’ to Rap, Calls Him a ‘Consummate Genius’

The love across Hip-Hop is continues beyond the GRAMMYs celebration. Standing on the red carpet of the GRAMMYs, Grandmaster Flash spoke with Billboard and showed love to the generations of Hip-Hop who followed him.

When Flash hit Drake‘s name, he spoke glowingly of the HER LOSS rapper and even compared him to Prince.

“He is probably the only rapper, and I want to speak on his talent because he’s a great rapper, but he’s the only one, in my opinion, that’s daring enough to rap on a trap beat, to rap on a disco beat, to rap on ballad beat,” Grandmaster Flash said. “I would call it like a Prince formula. When Prince makes records, it does not sound like his last record. Drake is daring enough to rap on all different types of beats. I think he’s a consummate genius.”

You can hear it straight from Flash here.

Drake wasn’t present at the GRAMMYs but still got a win for his work on Future’s “Wait for U.” He will be at the Super Bowl performing, you can learn more about that here.

Meanwhile, Drake is letting Spotify know he has the streaming platform on his back. This week, The Boy was the first artist in music history to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits.

.@Drake has now surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) February 1, 2023

Seeing the distinction, Drake provided a suggestion to how to keep the future of music going strong.

“We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive,” Drake wrote. “[S]o feel free to send me a Lebron sized cheque. I have enough dinner plates.”

Drake speaks on becoming the first artist in History to surpass 75 billion Spotify streams pic.twitter.com/yvm79B1E09 — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) February 2, 2023

