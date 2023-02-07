JAY-Z Details Why ‘Renaissance’ Should Have Been AOTY: ‘Look How the Energy of the World Moved’

JAY-Z Details Why ‘Renaissance’ Should Have Been AOTY: ‘Look How the Energy of the World Moved’

The GRAMMYs got it wrong and awarded Album of the Year to Harry Styles instead of Beyonce. Many across the world believe Queen Bey was robbed again, including her husband JAY-Z.

Speaking with Elliott Wilson on TIDAL, HOV explained why Renaissance is the true album of the year.

“Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved. They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one. From anybody, we’re just finding these joints out in the street. Somebody just did a joint over Suga Free the other day — you heard this joint? (JAY pulls out his phone and plays Suga’s “I’d Rather Give You My Bitch.”) It’s a West Coast classic. The DJ put Bey’s vocals over this at a party and it went crazy. “ – JAY-Z to Elliott Wilson

During the conversation, JAY-Z also spoke about why he hit the GRAMMYs to perform the “GOD DID” verse. “We owe it to the culture and it ain’t even a burden. It’s a blessing.

Advertisement

You can read the full conversation here.