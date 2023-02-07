Offset Blasts J. Prince Over Interview: ‘Ya’ll Don’t Know How Me and My Brother Rock’

Offset is not taking kindly to remarks made by J. Prince during his Million Dollaz Worth of Game interview.

In the episode, hosts Wallo267 and Gillie Da Kid sat down with J. Prince and the Prince Family, clearing the air on numerous issues, including the death of Takeoff.

At the tail end of the interview, J. Prince turned his attention toward Offset.

“This Offset dude, I ain’t gone leave him out. I’m real like this. N***as throw rocks and hide they hands, and I don’t like them kind of individuals. The truth of the matter is, one can dance and different things in front of cameras and different kind of shit, but in reality, n***a, you wasn’t really right there with Takeoff when he was alive.”

He would go on to say he has people everywhere and hears different types of conversations.

“Don’t ever put me in no position where I have to defend myself, that wouldn’t be healthy for you,” J. Prince said. “I’m going to give it to him right on ‘Million Dollaz’ Worth of Game’ because I ain’t gone throw rocks and hide my hands. I’m going to let it be known to him ’cause I hear what’s being said.”

He added, “It’s all love after that. Peace.”

In response, Offset blasted the three men for continuing to take interviews and speak on his relationship with Takeoff.

“Y’all n*ggas speaking on my real brother… I don’t know what the f*ck ya’ll n*ggas got going on, y’all n*ggas talkin’ about my real brother,” the Migos MC said in the minute-long black and white clip. “How dare one of y’all n*ggas even speak on me and Take relationship. I don’t know you n*ggas from a can of paint. Ya’ll n*ggas don’t know how me and my brother rock.”