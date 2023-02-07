Someone in Washington State is hundreds of dollars richer. According to CNN, a single Power Ball ticket in Washington State matched all the winning numbers for Monday night’s Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot total was $754.6 million, the fifth-largest in the history of the games. The winning ticket numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and a Powerball of 7.

The ticket winner can choose between a $754.6 million annuitized prize and a lump sum payment of $407.2 million.

Two tickets in Michigan and three in New York won $1 million after matching the first five numbers.