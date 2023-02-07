The GRAMMYs Ratings Hit Three-Year High, Up as Much as 30%

The stars returned to the GRAMMYs resulting in a spike in ratings. The Grammy Awards reached a three-year viewership high on CBS, but still, register below pandemic levels.

Returning to February for the first time in three years, The GRAMMYs was watched by 12.4 million people in numbers that include Paramount+ and CBS. According to The Hollywood Reporter, final ratings will be available late Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning.

The event drew the most viewers on CBS since 2020, the last time it was hosted before the COVID-19 epidemic began. Sunday’s show trailed 2020 by 34% in total viewers.

This year’s GRAMMYs featured a special celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and tapped the legendary roots drummer as the producer.

Performers for the celebration of Hip-Hop include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De la Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Melle Mel, Furious 5, Ice T, Lil Baby, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Run DMC, Salt N Pepa, DJ Spinderella, Scarface, and Too Short.

LL COOL J introduced the section, performed, and dedicated himself to hip-hop. Black Thought gave the narration.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the GRAMMY stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

