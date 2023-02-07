Blac Chyn’a mom, Tokyo Toni, is shading her daughter’s Grammy fit. Chyna hit the Grammys in Black and feathers and Toni is wondering why.

“I text Chyna this morning when I found out and saw it,” Toni said. “I asked what in the H is this. Who are you trying to not impress? And was this the guy that lives with you, because this looks like his style.”

She added, “It may have been a little mean, but it was deserved.”

In short, “It was terrible.”

Toni stated she rather saw her daughter in a nice gold dress with some blonde hair.

“The guy that lives with you” is a reference to Twin Hector, Chyna’s new boyfriend. You can see him below.