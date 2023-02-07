[WATCH] GloRilla Overjoyed as She Meets Beyoncé at the GRAMMYs

GloRilla had a TIME at the Grammys. In addition to taking part in the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop celebration, Big Glo got to meet Beyoncé.

Glo hit Instagram and showed a video of hugging Beyoncé and stating “I love you so much!”

In the caption, she wrote: “I met Beyoncé bye !!!!!!! My life is COMPLETE”

GloRilla is not slowing her momentum, dropping a new banger titled “Internet Trolls.”

The supporting “Internet Trolls” video opens with GloRilla counting up dollars at a table before letting people see the diamonds on her neck and fingers. The video then highlights how trolls on the Internet show one thing but are different individuals altogether. Examples in the video are a gun-toting rapper using his child’s toy and a mother who only takes care of her kids for the Gram.

“Watch out for them internet trolls/They be tryna satisfy them internet goals,” GloRilla spits throughout the single.

Last Week, GloRilla launched her “Anyways, Life’s Great” tour by luring super-producer Polow Da Don onto the stage, tying his hands behind his back, taunting him with sexy inquiries, and pump-fake a lap dance before declaring that he seems like the sort to “Nut Quick.”

Following that, GloRilla performed “Nut Quick” from her debut EP “Anyways, Life’s Great…,” which is available for streaming below via CMG/Interscope Records.

Before GloRilla makes her first-ever performance at the Grammys, where she is nominated for “Best Rap Performance,” she embarks on a sold-out tour. The Memphis native’s rapid ascent earned her a nomination for “Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist” at the American Music Awards and the “Breakthrough Artist” at the 2022 BET HipHop Awards.

With her song “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B, GloRilla recently scored her second No. 1 at U.S. Urban Radio in Dec. 2022. Previously, in Aug. 2022, when her breakthrough hit “FNF (Let’s Go)” climbed to No. 1 on the U.S. Urban Radio chart, she accomplished the feat of topping the charts.