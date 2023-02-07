News reports have confirmed that Baby Blue from the millennial R&B group Pretty Ricky was granted an early release today (February 7) after spending exactly one year behind bars for fraud charges in connection to an alleged Payment Protection Program (PPP) scam.

Blue, whose given name is Diamond Smith, was sentenced to 20 months for his role in a $24 million dollar Payment Protection Program, but Blue told The Shade Room that his reduced time was granted under the First Step Act, which was enacted by Donald Trump in 2018. The Pretty Ricky singer also said that he is officially changing his name to “Bigg Money Blue” and that he has new music and a book on the way.

