Bandman Kevo Threatens to Sue Gunna Over $250K Feature Fee, Says He Can’t Do a Song with a Snitch

Gunna may be out of the courtroom for The YSL Rico trial, but he may be back in for a lawsuit. Rapper Bandman Kevo is calling out the rapper for collecting a $250,000 feature fee and not delivering.

According to Kevo, the song never came out, and now that he believes Gunna snitched, there is no value.

“I paid gunna last year for a feature 250k And months later he got a caught case which put my feature and everything else got put on hold,” Kevo typed, “just for him to get released and snitch [face palm emoji] I can’t do a song with dude I need my braed back asap and if they cap im going big lawsuit [money bag emoji]”

I paid gunna last year for a feature 250k

Last month, Gunna hit Instagram and announced he is back. “N***as acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side. #YslTheLabel #FreeThug & Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!,” he wrote.

In the image, Gunna is seen sitting in what can be considered a living room with a studio set up, presumably getting ready to craft new music.

Gunna also hit Twitter to offer condolences to Lil Keed:

R.I.P KEED ILY & IMY TWIN 😢🕊️ — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 11, 2023

And that’s where the good vibes ended. Lil GotIt, Keed’s brother, hit Instagram stories with a simple message, “Don’t Call Me Twin.”





Not long after, Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk also fired off what appeared to be a response:

Many social media members were quick to point out Unfoonk also took a plea deal. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Qunatavious Grier, who goes by the moniker Unfoonk, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the state’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Unfoonk’s sentence is 12 years. Two years have been commuted to time served, and the balance will be probation. In addition, he will have to complete 750 hours of community service while not possessing guns. He also has a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless it involves work, school, or an emergency.

As part of the guilty plea, Unfoonk is prohibited from talking to Young Thug or any other co-defendants. He can also evoke his Fifth Amendment if called to testify.

Unfoonk would provide a statement following his release: