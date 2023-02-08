Blue Note Jazz Club, New York City’s iconic cultural institution, has joined in on celebrating Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. Last night the club showcased some of the best of the genre with the second night of Talib Kweli’s four night run. Joined by DMC and Bob James, they performed some of Run DMC’s hits like “Rock Box” and “Walk This Way.” The night also featured a stirring performance of Bob James’ “Nautilus” (the most sampled song in Hip Hop), a surprise rendition of Mobb Deep’s classic “The Learning” from Havoc (Mobb Deep) himself, and an announced sit-in from New York rapper Buckshot. Hip-hop heavyweights RZA and Smif-N-Wessun were spotted in the crowd.