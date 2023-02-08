Megan Thee Stallion has been pretty quiet since Tory Lanez was convicted in a shooting that harmed her. And rightfully so, she’s been through a lot, and we all could use breaks. But fans noticed that she no longer follows Pardison Fontaine on Instagram, and traditionally, that signals a break-up. Hollywood Unlocked capture the follower status below.

While Tory Lanez’s trial was in deliberation, Pardison Fontaine spoke out, offering prayers to any woman dealing with injustice.

“To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Advertisement