EXCLUSIVE: Fivio Foreign Says He Felt Pressure After Nicki Minaj’s Verse On “We Go Up”

Fivio Foreign stepped onto the Grammys red carpet looking fresh to death, decked out in all pink and even matching pink shades. But this isn’t his first stroll down the legendary award show, the “Big Drip” rapper was nominated last year for his feature on Kanye West’s album Donda, which held its place for Album of the Year. The song “City of Gods” features himself alongside Alicia Keys, a fan favorite from the project.

This year, however, Fivio walked down the carpet nominated for yet another Grammy. This time, it’s his collaboration with Mary J. Blige on Good Morning Gorgeous, which was a contender for Album of the Year. The two worked on “On Top,” a huge moment as both hail from New York.

The Source had the pleasure of speaking with Fivio Foreign on the red carpet, asking him about his collaboration with Nicki Minaj on “We Go Up.”

How are you doing?

I’m doing good. I’m just chillin’. I’m staying blessed. I’m happy to slip through the cracks and make it here. Word.

Check out the pink, who styled you today?

Come on man, my homegirl Jenna. She be hooking me up. I told her I don’t want to go suited and booted or nothing like that, but I still want to keep it classy. She’s like yo, do it like that.

Was this inspired by Cam’Ron / Dipset at all?

You know, I love big bro Cam’Ron. So I could say yeah.

Second Grammy nomination, how does it feel?

I got nominated last year. I’m just blessed, ain’t gon’ lie. Coming from where come from, n*ggas ain’t making it this far. So I snuck little cracks on them, I’m chillin’.

What are you going to do if you win?

Probably drink some Casamigos. [laughs]

Hip-Hop celebrates 50 years this year. What does Hip-Hop mean to you?

Shit, Hip-Hop means everything. When I was growing up and coming outside, it molded me. Taught me how to move and live, dress and feel. It almost means everything to me.

Do you have a favorite artist right now?

Right now, I’m fucking with me. I only listen to me. Drill music!

“We Go Up” is such a banger. How was it working with Nicki Minaj on that?

I ain’t gon’ lie, I was surprised that she was gonna let me rock out like that. I was just so happy she let me rock out, shout out to Nicki.

That verse from her was crazy. Did you feel pressure?

Hell yeah. She had sent me the beat and she had rapped the verse to me, like “Yo, da-da-da.” I’m like “yo, you went crazy!” I just finished up, did what I did and sent it back. When she put it tougher and sent me the finished product, I’m like damn! Crazy. Legend, big sis!