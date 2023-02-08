Rolling Loud’s global expansion continues with the Rotterdam edition of the festival. Announces headliners are Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott.

Rolling Loud Rotterdam, which boasts a diverse lineup of rap artists, promises appearances by Dutch legends SFB, Idaly, and Lijpe, American A-listers Metro Boomin, GloRilla, Soulja Boy, and Latto, UK rap icons Central Cee, Aitch, and D-Block Europe, as well as Afrobeats powerhouses Rema and Ayra Starr.

The first of three upcoming Rolling Loud festivals in Europe, Rolling Loud Rotterdam, will take place this summer. The other two festivals are Rolling Loud Portugal’s return in 2023 from July 5–7 in Portimo and the first-ever Rolling Loud Germany from July 7–9.

Tickets are available at https://rollingloudrotterdam.nl/