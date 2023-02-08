The golden era of hip-hop is the core of KOTROF15 RECORDS’ inspiration for the iconic single “Memories” feat. Kasinova The Don and Young Noble of The Outlawz carrying on Tupac’s legacy.

KOTROF15 pronounced KOTROF one five launched his label KOTROF15 RECORDS to fill the gap that has been missing with the evolution of hip-hop. Lovers of the genre have long yearned for the return of music that doesn’t simply celebrate money, drugs, and sex, but holds true to lyricism and delivers music with substance.

On Valentine’s Day, KOTROF15 RECORDS will release a track that has assembled powerhouse Emcees Kasinova The Don and Young Noble of Tupac’s Makaveli era, for the 90s-inspired cut, “Memories.” Both lyricists deliver a powerful message in their verses, showcasing true skill on the mic as elites of the rap game. Listeners are treated with raw and authentic emotions that reflect in their own lives as the words penetrate their ears. The hook, sung with the soulful voice of Andrea completes the single that advocates for music with meaning to its composition.

The mood and vibe created by Young Noble and Kasinova The Don fit perfectly as Young Noble is a part of The Outlawz, a group brought together by the late great Tupac, and Kasinova The Don was inspired by Tupac’s influence. His upbringing in Newark, New Jersey, and years in Atlanta, GA introduced him to the streets which shaped his character. Both a gangster and a gentleman, Kasinova The Don brings a unique dynamic to the KOTROF15 RECORDS release.

“Memories” is only one of many more songs in the pipeline to be released. KOTROF15 RECORDS is teaming with the best producers in the game and other dope artists like Julisa among others, to usher in a new golden era of hip-hop. Their vision is to give power to listeners, allowing fans to decide their achievements and make them a part of the KOTROF15 family. Get ready for their single, “Memories” which comes with visuals available on all audio and video streaming platforms.

