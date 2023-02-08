Ma Dukes has been working hard to honor J Dilla 16 years after his untimely death by offering his fans modern experiences that evoke a sense of familiarity, promote his contributions to hip-hop, and create new happenings that allow his fans to enjoy his music: courtesy of officially commissioned stories, art, memorabilia, collectibles, and music. It’s undeniable that J Dilla, a native of Detroit, was one of the most prolific and well-known composers of music, as evidenced by annual Dilla Day celebrations and the presence of musical compositions and various bodies of work on display in extremely prestigious museums, institutions, and galleries.

His contributions to Hip Hop were a remarkable gift that had an impact on some of the most well-known performers in the world. Oscar-winning director, Roots drummer, and Jimmy Fallon band leader Questlove, who is also working on a documentary to share J Dilla’s story with the world, was even quoted as saying “J Dilla was our teacher” during the introduction of two groundbreaking Netflix comedy specials. Dave Chappelle, a celebrated comedian and actor, also paid tribute to J Dilla’s “Workinonit” during the introduction of both of these groundbreaking comedies. The J Dilla Legacy Collection offers fans the chance to learn more about J Dilla’s life while preserving his legacy and letting them own a genuine piece of history.

On what would have been Dilla’s birthday, Ma Dukes releases a new open letter to the J Dilla Fan. You can see it below.

