The world’s best wax museum, Madame Tussauds New York, welcomes Rihanna’s most recent wax figure ahead of her eagerly anticipated live performance. Rihanna is the founder of the Fenty brand and a Grammy Award-winning icon.

The 2018 Met Gala ensemble, which included an embellished strapless mini dress with a matching mitre (headdress), a long matching coat with a caped collar, and a pleated skirt with a very subtle waterfall hem, was worn by Rihanna’s new figure in the Glow Gala Room. A wide pearled belt cinched in the waist. The entire ensemble is illuminated by LEDs, giving the Glow Gala chamber its name.

A group of outstanding studio artists in London painstakingly replicated the singer’s characteristics to make the exquisitely detailed wax statue. The jewelry on the figure was also influenced by Rihanna’s well-known 2018 Met Gala ensemble, which included diamond-studded tattoos, big rings, and anklets. The production of each Madame Tussauds figure takes about six months.

Madame Tussauds Orlando is also thrilled to announce that another Rihanna figure will arrive later this year in addition to the one at Madame Tussauds New York. The Florida-based performer will be sporting her upcoming Super Bowl 2023 outfit!

“Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show this Sunday so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York where fans can admire and pose with the icon,” said General Manager at Madame Tussauds New York, Joerg Hanel.