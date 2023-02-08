Words by: Brandon Simmons

R&B singer Lyfe Jennings was robbed over the weekend. Jennings was performing in Oakland, California, when his belongings went missing. The “Must Be Nice” singer took to Instagram to give details about the robbery. He was at Yoshi’s in Oakland when his car windows were smashed, and the thieves ransacked his car.

“It’s like $120,000 worth of jewelry and my computer, my ID, passport, credit cards.”

Jennings had four sold-out shows over the weekend, all in Oakland. The “S.E.X.” crooner has not filed a police report for the robbery. And the suspects have not been apprehended.

Jennings is still making music and released a song late last year. Titled “Till You Gone,” he speaks on various contemporary issues, mainly Brazilian Butt Lifts. The video accompanies the song, to which women feel the need to get a BBL. Lyfe describes the risk and realities of getting plastic surgery in the song.

Brazilian Butt Lifts are very popular, as over 20,000 surgeries were completed at the decade’s start. But unfortunately, it is also a surgery with a very high death rate.