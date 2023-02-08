Super Bowl LVII is just days away. While it seems only Eagles and Kansas City fans are excited about the actual game, everybody else will be tuning in to see Rihanna perform after a nearly 7-year hiatus from music.

Reports are now circulating that Rihanna plans to go on tour following her Super Bowl halftime performance.

According to PageSix, insiders have been saying that Rihanna is planning to go on a “massive” world tour following the performance and that even some members of her team have been kept in the dark about the announcement.

“There has been a lot of talk among people in the know, especially in the last week or two, that Rihanna is gearing up to announce a tour. It seems to be more than just hearsay at this point,” one insider told the publication. Another added: “Even some members of Rihanna’s team have been kept in the dark. It’s all a big secret, from the details of her halftime show to what’s next — if anything.”

Rihanna may be gearing up to announce a world tour after her Super Bowl halftime show, sources tell Page Six. pic.twitter.com/GIOou996Qw — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 7, 2023

If the rumors are true, then this would mark Rihanna’s first tour since her ANTI tour which featured 75 dates and would add to an already stacked concert season with SZA and Beyoncé both recently having dropped tickets for their tours that also take place this year.

The only other question is whether or not Rih will be dropping an album before the tour.