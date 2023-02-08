Snoop Dogg Points Out He Has Been Snubbed by the Grammys for Years: ‘20 Nominations. 0 Wins.’

It’s crazy that Snoop Dogg doesn’t have a single Grammy. Following this year’s awards, Snoop hit Instagram and pointed out how he has been snubbed 20 times.

“Snoop dogg, 20 nominations. 0 wins,” he wrote.

In hindsight, it’s pretty wild. Snoop has contributed to some of the most iconic records in Hip-Hop history, which is what is getting him acknowledged by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The next class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame will include Black music icons Snoop Dogg, Sade Ade, and Teddy Riley. The 52nd annual induction and awards gala is set for Thursday, June 15, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Hearing the news, Snoop Dogg hit Instagram and celebrated the achievement in a video.

“Damn, Songwriters Hall of Fame? That’s big,” Snoop opened. “And just to think, I’ve been telling people for the past seven years, ‘Who you wanna do a song with, Snoop?’ I’d always say, Sade. And now we going to the Songwriters Hall of Fame on the same day. And not only that, Teddy Riley? New Jack Swing? I’m going in with him? Man, God is good. Just a little kid from the East side of Long Beach with a big ass dream.”

In addition to Sade, Snoop and Riley, Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose are among the songwriters that will be included.

According to Billboard, this will be the fifth induction ceremony in which a songwriter affiliated with rap or hip-hop will be recognized. Snoop joins Jay-Z (2017), Jermaine Dupri (2018), Missy Elliott (2019), and The Neptunes’ Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams (2022).

“The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first,” SHOF chairman Nile Rodgers (a 2016 SHOF inductee) said in a statement. “Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch … nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter.”

You can learn more about the induction here.