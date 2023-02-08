Formula 1 Defending World Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing have etched their name in history with the first-ever season launch to take place on American land.

The much awaited event saw the introduction of the state-of-the-art RB19 F1 car for 2023, the Castore Teamwear for 2023, as well as the Team’s new line of footwear and headwear created by US industry leaders New Era & APL. The “Make Your Mark” campaign, which will allow fans to customize the RB19 when it debuts in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas, was also launched, according to the Team.

Multiple speakers, including team principal Christian Horner, back-to-back World Champion Max Verstappen, four-time Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez, and eight-time Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo, provided attendees and viewers with information about what the Oracle Red Bull Racing team has planned for the 2023 Formula One season as they prepare to defend their 2022 World Constructors’ Championship.

“At Oracle Red Bull Racing we always strive to do things first and do things differently,” said Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner. “This is the first time we have launched our season outside of the UK and the first time any F1 Team has launched in the USA. The growth of our sport in America cannot be ignored, there are over 50 million F1 fans in the USA, of which 72% follow us, and the way the fans have embraced our Team here has been very special to see.

“Oracle Red Bull Racing will be Stateside more than ever in 2023, not just racing but also running Red Bull Showruns and the first F1 Team led road trip in America, the USA Grand Tauro, later this year. We also wanted to celebrate with, and welcome, Ford in their home country, as they become Red Bull Powertrains new partner from 2026. This will be a true strategic technical partnership; Ford will assist with battery and hybrid technology and much more to keep the Team ahead of the competition. I am already very excited about the possibilities that this partnership will offer both of us globally.”

You can see images and videos from the launch below.