A new video has surfaced from the day of the 2018 murder of South Florida rapper XXXXtentacion, where video footage shows the 20-year-old rapper withdrew $50,000 from his bank before he was a victim of an armed robbery that turned into a murder.

CBS reports that X “had originally sought to withdraw $250,000 from a Coconut Creek Bank of America but the branch didn’t have that much cash on hand.” His would-be killers were searching for people to rob in the area and XXXtentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, happened to be one of their victims by chance.

“Their plan was to rob someone that day,” state attorney Pascale Achille told the jury. “They had firearms and masks and the capability to do it.”

Advertisement

She added, “Trayvon Newsome and Michael Boatwright began communicating” with the two others outside in the SUV,” Achile said. “They see he’s a celebrity.”