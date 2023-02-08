The NBA’s All-Time Scoring Record now belongs to LeBron James. In the third quarter of the Lakers’ Tuesday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Bron elevated over the Thunder defense to drop in a fadeaway jumper and capture the record.

After getting the bucket, the game was paused, allowing King James to celebrate with his fans and close friends. Bron would also deliver a speech at the moment to the Lakers fans.

38,388 POINTS



LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Bronny and Bryce react to LeBron breaking the all-time NBA scoring record ❤️#ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/JSGvepCxvr — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

“I write ‘The Man In The Arena’ on my shoe every single night from Theodore Roosevelt,” James said to ESPN in postgame. “Tonight, I actually felt like I was sitting on top of the arena when that shot went in, and the roar from the crowd. I’m not sure if I would be able to feel that feeling again, unless it’s a game-winning Finals shot.

Advertisement

“Everything just stopped. It gave me an opportunity to embrace it and look around and seeing my family, the fans, my friends. It was pretty cool. I probably can count on my hands how many times I have cried in 20 years, either in happiness or in defeat. So that moment was one of them when I kind of teared up a little bit. It was ‘I can’t believe what’s going on’ tears.”

The moment was christened with a passing of the torch moment from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to James. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was also present for the moment.

Inside a sold-out Staples Center was Denzel Washington, JAY-Z, Bad Bunny, LL Cool J, Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson, and more.

Unfortunately, the Lakers lost the game, but they will look to rectify that on Thursday when they host Giannis Antentokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023