Following the fight of her life last year, former daytime talk show legend Wendy Williams was sued by her ex-husband Kevin Hunter who wanted more of his ex-wife’s money. Hunter filed a lawsuit demanding Wendy continue paying alimony despite her being unemployed and not in 100% control of her hard earned funds.

After obtaining new legal counsel to go after Wendy’s money, the judge just ruled in Wendy’s favor.

The Sun reports:

Advertisement

Wendy Williams’ divorce judge has shut down her ex Kevin Hunter’s demand for the host to continue making alimony payments.

According to court documents exclusively obtained by The U.S. Sun, the judge claimed Wendy’s financial guardian will not have to resume cutting his alimony checks.

The judge found that Kevin’s request was “not emergent” and ordered his “application to be dismissed without prejudice.”

The judge also denied Kevin’s request for attorney fees to be paid by Wendy.

Kevin’s fight for Wendy’s payments is not completely over, however.

The judge said while they don’t consider his demand for alimony payments an emergency, he can still take his case to mediation.

“The parties are to participate in binding arbitration,” the judge said.

“The issues surrounding the severance payments, and the QDRO [Qualified Domestic Relations Order] are disputed and therefore need to be mediated.”



Do you think Hunter deserves more alimony?