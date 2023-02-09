Benny the Butcher is teasing his new album with Hit-Boy. Showing his fit from the 2023 Grammys, The Butcher dropped off the title, Everybody Can’t Go, in the caption.

“Sometimes the experience of the journey is a better feeling than reaching the destination. You won’t ever kno unless u make it there…but remember ‘EVERYBODY CAN’T GO,'” Benny wrote. “The Album produced by @hitboy…Loading[.]“

The duo of Benny and Hit connected in 2020 on the stellar Burden of Proof. The album featured Lil Wayne, Dom Kennedy, Rick Ross, Conway the Machine, and more.

