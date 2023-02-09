Several news reports have confirmed that We The Best Music Group head honcho DJ Khaled has a major announcement during a press conference alongside Jay-Z’s Roc Nation team in Miami today (Feb.y 9).

“#FANLUV WORLDWIDE,” Khaled captioned the post. “PRESS CONFERENCE ALERT! SAVE THE DATE – FEB 9TH Tune in LIVE on my IG! More info coming soon. @wethebest @rocnation”

This announcement was made days after Khaled’s monumental performance of his Grammy-nominated single “GOD DID” alongside Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Rick Ross, and Fridayy.

Hov admitted that he wasn’t sure if he would even perform his entire verse, telling TIDAL in an interview, “I thought about it, I was in my head and I just broke down and said, ‘You know, it’s a four-minute verse.’ Again, for the culture, for Hip Hop, we got to do that,” he said. “This ain’t your traditional song. … It’s not your traditional structure of what you think a song that would be nominated for Song of the Year would sound like. It’s not what you expect. And for the culture and for Hip Hop, we got to do that.”

In January, Roc Nation announced a partnership with DJ Khaled, Shyne, and The Walt Disney Company that will oversee Khaled and Roc Nation’s production of one of four biographical projects.

According to former Bad Boy rapper Shyne, his new deal through the Disney-owned brands ESPN and Andscape will see the release of a documentary, a new biopic, a docu-series and his own autobiography.

“Very pleased, very grateful that I was able to close a deal with Walt Disney and their subsidiaries ESPN and Andscape to produce my bio-documentary, bio-motion picture and bio-TV series, as well as my memoir,” the Belizean politician said. “The documentary will be executive produced by DJ Khaled and Roc Nation. So stay tuned, we will begin production here in Belize in the Spring. And we look for a 2024 Summer release.”

Today’s press conference is scheduled for noon today.