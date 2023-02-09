Nike and The Shoe Surgeon Team to Create Special ‘LeBron 20’ Sneaker to Honor Becoming NBA’s Scoring King

LeBron James’ historic night was capped off by a special gift from his Nike family, commissioned by THE SURGEON, waiting in the locker room. A one-of-a-kind sneaker made just for the King. The iconic LeBron 20 silhouette was created specifically to recognize LeBron’s recent achievement of surpassing Kareem Abdul-scoring Jabar’s record in NBA history.

The Shoe Surgeon was contacted by LeBron’s team and Nike Basketball to develop this particular bespoke shoe, which is sure to become a desirable collector’s item for sneaker connoisseurs and LeBron fans alike. This cooperation exemplifies LeBron’s effect on basketball and his dedication to creating memorable moments for his fans.

This limited edition shoe is created with the highest quality materials and boasts an authentic white croc top and a golden iridescent swoosh. The marble leather provides a luxurious touch, while the ice soles honor the date LeBron broke the record, and the XX Roman numerals on the tongue indicate 20, representing his 20th year in the NBA.

This isn’t the first time The Surgeon has made something unique for LeBron; their last shoe together cost more than $100,000 to commemorate the player’s achievement of 30,000 career points.

You can get a full glimpse of the sneaker below.

In the third quarter of the Lakers’ Tuesday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Bron elevated over the Thunder defense to drop in a fadeaway jumper and capture the record.

After getting the bucket, the game was paused, allowing King James to celebrate with his fans and close friends. Bron would also deliver a speech at the moment to the Lakers fans.

38,388 POINTS



LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Bronny and Bryce react to LeBron breaking the all-time NBA scoring record ❤️#ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/JSGvepCxvr — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

“I write ‘The Man In The Arena’ on my shoe every single night from Theodore Roosevelt,” James said to ESPN in postgame. “Tonight, I actually felt like I was sitting on top of the arena when that shot went in, and the roar from the crowd. I’m not sure if I would be able to feel that feeling again, unless it’s a game-winning Finals shot.

“Everything just stopped. It gave me an opportunity to embrace it and look around and seeing my family, the fans, my friends. It was pretty cool. I probably can count on my hands how many times I have cried in 20 years, either in happiness or in defeat. So that moment was one of them when I kind of teared up a little bit. It was ‘I can’t believe what’s going on’ tears.”

The moment was christened with a passing of the torch moment from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to James. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was also present for the moment.

Inside a sold-out Staples Center was Denzel Washington, JAY-Z, Bad Bunny, LL Cool J, Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson, and more.

Unfortunately, the Lakers lost the game, but they will look to rectify that on Thursday when they host Giannis Antentokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023