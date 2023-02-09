Scooter Braun’s HYBE America has announced the acquisition of Atlanta multi-hyphenate company QC Media Holdings, also known as Quality Control. The label division is home to Lil Baby, Migos, and City Girls.

Quality Control is founded by Chief Executive Officer Pierre Pierre “P” Thomas and Chief Operating Officer Kevin “Coach K” Lee.

Braun, who operates as the CEO of HYBE, once known as Big Hit Entertainment, led the sale. According to Variety, the deal is valued at $320 million in stocks and cash. HYBE is looking to build an entertainment group in music with interests across other areas.

“I am so proud and honored to have Coach and P join Bang and I as our partners,” said Braun in announcing the deal. “QC is one of the most significant independent labels in the world, working with incredible artists who are, and remain to be, the voices of culture. I’ll never forget riding around Atlanta over 20 years ago with Coach discussing our dreams and ambitions and how we said ‘If they let us in the game, we are never going to give it back.’ Now, all these years later, we are joining forces to make these dreams a reality.”

Added P: “HYBE are perfect partners for Quality Control as we come together to take our story and work global. All of HYBE’s leaders are entrepreneurs with phenomenal combined history finding talent and taking it to the highest levels. Taking QC worldwide requires key partners like this who understand building something from the bottom and aiming sky high. It matters to us greatly their grasp of culture and acutely seeing what QC has built and the limitless path of where it can go.”

On Instagram, P offered a secondary statement: