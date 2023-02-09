The Kevin Durant era in Brooklyn is over. The Phoenix Suns have added Durant to their core of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and DeAndre Ayton in a blockbuster trade.

According to ESPN, Durant, and T.J. Warren were traded for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four unprotected future first-round picks. The draft picks will be for 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029. The Suns also have an option for a 2028 pick swap.

The trade follows a teardown for the Nets, who just a week ago also had Kyrie Irving and were considered a contender to emerge from the East.

ESPN notes Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, let the Nets front office know that the Phoenix deal was still their preference. For the Nets, acquiring Bridges was a requirement in the agreement.