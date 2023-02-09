Several reports have confirmed that NFL legend and commentator Michael Irvin has been yanked from covering the 2023 Super Bowl following a woman’s unspecified complaint at the hotel where the former Cowboy was staying.

Irvin responded to the allegations on Dallas’ Shan & RJ show on 105.3 the Fan on Wednesday (Feb.8), saying, “Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,’” Irvin said. “But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there, they said they had to move me in the hotel. I said, ‘Move me in the hotel for what?’”

Irvin went on saying, “They said, ‘Well, last night you walked in, you talked to somebody.’ I said, ‘I didn’t talk to anybody. I went straight to the room.’ And then they showed it on camera that I did talk to somebody. I talked to this girl for about a minute. I don’t know what — they didn’t show it to me. They told it to me. I didn’t see it. But that’s why they moved me, because I guess the girl said I said something to her within that minute that we talked, and so they moved me.”

The NFL Hall Of Famer remained adamant about his innocence, stating that there was no physical contact beyond a handshake.

Irvin is a famed sportscaster for ESPN and a football legend in his own right, with the Cowboys’ famed wide receiver being inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2007.

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.