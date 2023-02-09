SOURCE SPORTS: Russell Westbrook Out, D’Angelo Russell in for the Lakers

SOURCE SPORTS: Russell Westbrook Out, D’Angelo Russell in for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are retooling in efforting to maximize what they can get out of the combination of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. On Wednesday, the Lakers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz to bring D’Angelo Russell back to the Lake Show in a three-team trade.

The Lakers also receive guards Malik Beasley and Jarrett Vanderbilt in the deal, while the Timberwolves gain guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, as well as draft picks. The Jazz will also receive Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, and a top-four protected 2027 Lakers first-round pick.

Russell and Beasley are expected to help the Lakers team with their three-point shooting abilities.

Advertisement

The Lakers currently sit at 25-30 entering their Thursday night game with the Milwaukee Bucks.