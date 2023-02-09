Prayers up for WWE legend Jerry “The King” Lawler. The wrestling star is recovering from a massive stroke he suffered on Monday. Lawler’s speech is currently limited, but he was able to give a camera a thumbs up and will make a full recovery with rehabilitation treatment.

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. pic.twitter.com/2Ge4XuKVr4 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 8, 2023

According to TMZ, Lawler’s representative provided the update. Lawler is currently in Fort Myers, Florida, recovering. He received a visit from his friend and fellow WWE legend Jimmy Hart.

Lawler’s longtime friend and on-air broadcast partner during WWE’s Attitude Era, Jim Ross, stated he also spoke with Lawler.

“Jerry’s prognosis is positive, but he needs all our thoughts and prayers,” Ross tweeted.